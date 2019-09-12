Chandrababu Naidu trying to create tension in Andhra: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create clashes and tense situation in the state.

"Chandrababu is unable to bear the fact that Andhra Pradesh is peaceful in the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while the earlier TDP rule was full of atrocities. In particular, former speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao and former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao are indulging in many atrocious acts in Palnadu region of Guntur district," Satyanarayana told reporters here.

"TDP has now become politically unemployed. So they are creating chaos with paid artists. The TDP is magnifying small village clashes and portraying them as bigger issues. We will not be disturbed by the noises of Chandrababu Naidu," he added.The cabinet minister in YSR Congress party government added that the law and order situation was absolutely fine in the state.Praising Jagan Reddy he said, "The chief minister was very focused on welfare activities in the 100 days of his rule. With god's grace, all projects have enough water. We respect the system and obey laws."Satyanarayana reiterated his claim that no Gazette notification had been issued by the previous TDP government notifying the capital city of Amaravati.Earlier on Saturday, he had alleged that previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu did not notify the capital city of Amaravati through a Gazette."The Chandrababu Naidu government did not notify the capital city through a Gazette which is mandatory and this anomaly has left the state capital without any address and authentication," Satyanarayana said on September 8. (ANI)