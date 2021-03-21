Chandrababu Naidu's grandson donates Rs 30 lakh to Tirupati

The donation was given for the Annaprasadam Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the hill shrine. The trust provides free food to 2,000 pilgrims every day.

Six-year-old Devaansh made the donation on the occasion of his birthday.

Tirupati, March 21 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's grandson N. Devaansh on Sunday donated Rs 30 lakh to Sri Venkateswara temple here.

Devaansh, son of N. Lokesh and Brahmani, has been making the donation to the temple every birthday.

"You brightened up our lives from the day you were born. Years are flying by, but you will always remain my dear baby boy. Thank you for spreading joy," tweeted Lokesh, who is the TDP General Secretary.

Interestingly, Devaansh is six times richer than his grandfather. Naidu's family has been declaring its assets every year.

As per the declaration of assets by Naidu's family members last year, the net worth of TDP chief's assets was Rs 3.87 crore by March 31, 2019. His grandson Nara Devaansh owned assets worth Rs 19.42 crore. In fact, Devansh is richer than his father Lokesh, whose net worth is Rs 19 crore and his mother Brahmani, whose assets are worth Rs 11.51 crore.

