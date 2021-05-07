Chandrabau Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the "emergence of more dangerous variants" in due course.



Addressing an online meeting with COVID experts and doctors, Naidu pointed out that even those below the 18 years of age might become vulnerable once the virus would turn more virulent in the wave 3.0. "In this backdrop, sufficient quantities of vaccine should be made available and this the most important aspect right now. The government should extend all the required support in this regard considering the safety of the people's lives," he said.

Calling for immediate universal vaccination, he said: "The reports on the emergence of more variants in the next wave were of greater concern. Even the below 18 years aged adolescents and children were expected to become vulnerable."

He lauded the High Courts and the Supreme Court for commenting seriously and asking the Governments about the steps they were taking to help the people.

Stressing the need for the government to build confidence and take the general public along with it, he said: "In many families, the elders were dying which was creating a psychological turmoil among them. The people needed a ray of hope in such difficult times. Individuals and organisations would be able to do something but the governments would be able to do greater good if they wanted to."

He called upon the doctors, experts and scientists to come forward and create awareness and confidence among the hapless public. (ANI)

