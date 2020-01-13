Chandrashekhar files bail plea

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday filed a bail plea before a Delhi court in connection with a case relating to the Violence that broke in the Daryaganj area of the national capital.

Azad, who is currently in judicial custody, claimed that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which states that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi Gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.

The matter will be heard tomorrow.

"No motive has been attributed to the accused in the present FIR and all charges have been added mechanically," the plea said.

Azad further claimed that he suffers from severe physical disability and that it cannot be comprehended that he could at all influence any witnesses. He stated that he undertakes to comply with any condition imposed by the court necessary for granting him bail. anb/prs