Chandrayaan 2: Rough breaking of Vikram lander ends, fine breaking phase starts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The rough breaking of 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan 2 moon mission has ended and the fine braking phase has begun.

"Rough breaking of #VikramLander ends and Fine braking phase starts #Chandrayaan2," ISRO tweeted.



Minutes ago, the lander began its descent to the South Pole region of the moon.

The descent is being done in four phases.

"From about 30 km to 7.4 km, 7.4 km to 5 km, 5 km to 400 m and 400 m to descent. Vertical descent will start at 400 m," ISRO said.

India is attempting to become the first country to land a mission on the lunar south pole and the fourth overall after the United States, Russia and China to conduct a soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and watched the final descent with over 60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month. (ANI)