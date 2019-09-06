Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: 15 terrifying minutes await

New Delhi: India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

This will be followed by the rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am, Indian Space Research Organisation stated. The second de-orbiting manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"The manoeuvre was performed successfully today (September 04, 2019) beginning at 0342 hours Indian Standard Time as planned, using the onboard propulsion system," the space agency said in a statement.

The duration of the manoeuvre was nine seconds and the orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, where as Lunar Orbit Insertion manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1mission. Explaining the landing manoeuvres, Sivan had said once the manoeuvre starts from about 30 km to land on the surface of the moon, it will take 15 minutes. "This 15 minutes travel of lander is new to ISRO. It is for the first time we are going to another body where there is no atmosphere and using the propulsion system we will have to break the velocity and bring the vehicle safely to soft land. To achieve this we will have to balance between the gravity and thrust. So we have to modulate the thrust of the engine," he had said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at ISRO around midnight to watch the event. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the prime minister. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.