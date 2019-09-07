Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander begins descent to Moon's South Pole region

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan 2 moon mission has begun its descent to the South Pole region of the moon on early Saturday morning.

"Powered descent - Rough Braking of #VikramLander begins," ISRO tweeted minutes after the successful descent.



India is attempting to become the first country to land a mission on the lunar south pole and the fourth overall after the United States, Russia and China to conduct a soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present in the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and will watch the final descent with over 60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month. (ANI)