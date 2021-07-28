Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched in second half of 2022

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 28th, 2021, 23:20:20hrs
New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Chandrayaan-3 is likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022 assuming normal workflow henceforth, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

"Realisation of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress. The realisation of Chandrayaan-3 involves various process including finalisation of configuration, subsystems realisation, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth," Science & Technology Minister and Minister of State Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Noting that the realisation progress was hampered due to Covid-19 pandemic, he said that all works that were possible in work-from-home mode were taken up even during the lockdown periods.

Chandrayaan-3 realisation resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realisation, the minister said.

