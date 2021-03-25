Chandy gets clean chit in solar sex scam

Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 (IANS) Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is busy campaigning for the April 6 Assembly elections, on Thursday got a major boost when a Crime Branch Police report gave him a clean chit on the allegations raised by the solar scam accused, that she was sexually abused by the former.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police had probed this case after the victim raised a complaint and on detailed probe, it has found out that the allegations raised by her had no evidence to corroborate her complaint.

This clean chit has been intimated to the Union Home Minister, as this case last year was referred by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to the Centre for a CBI probe.

The victim said she was abused by Chandy at the official residence of the Chief Minister and the incident took place on September 19, 2012.

The report states that on the day Chandy was not present at his official residence, and that it was politically motivated.

It was Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2017 on the day of voting for Assembly bypolls, held a press meet in the state capital and informed the Solar judicial report has been accepted and added that cases would be registered against Chandy and others based on the victim's letter claiming that she was sexually exploited.

Though a police team was constituted to investigate but no FIR was registered, and then a year later again Vijayan raked up this case and a new team was formed and then an FIR was registered.

Last year when Vijayan and his government was being accused of scams, he announced that he would refer the case to the CBI. But with the latest development, Chandy seems to have the last laugh and it had come at a time when the state is going to elect 140 legislators on April 6.

Reacting to the new developments, where he has been given a clean chit, Chandy said he was never at all worried about this case as he knew he has done no wrong.

"I have always believed that one need not to worry, if one has done no wrong. None should forget, the charges in his cases include non-bailable charges. When this surfaced, I was asked by all to seek anticipatory bail or at least file a petition to quash this, but since I knew, I have done no wrong, I did not go to do any of those," said Chandy.

Incidentally, it was the solar scam that Vijayan and his Left front used to the hilt during the 2016 Assembly campaign, which brought him to power and this clean chit comes at a time when the state is just days before the Assembly polls.

