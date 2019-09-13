Chandy urges PM for release of Kerala priest in Jharkhand

In a letter to Modi, Chandy wrote, John attached to the Rajdaha Mission of the diocese of Bhagalpur was taken away by the police alleging his role in forcible conversion.

"We seek your intervention to see that justice is delivered to John who has been falsely accused of indulging in conversion. We feel this is an attack on the minority community by the police and John has been denied of even the basic human rights. Hence, we wish your good office to intervene in this matter," wrote Chandy.

According to the church, on September 6 the Deoghar district police took into custody two priests -- Arun Vincent and John -- and Munna Hansda. While Vincent was let off, John and Hansda have been remanded.