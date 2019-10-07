Change of SIT chief probing honey trap case raises suspicions, says Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday said that by replacing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief probing the honey trap case, the incumbent government is giving rise to suspicions.

Rajendra Kumar was appointed the new Chief of the SIT probing the honey trap case. Kumar replaced Sanjeev Shami who had previously held the post. 15 IPS officials have also been transferred, apart from the latest appointment.

"Changing the investigating officer one after the other gives rise to suspicions. Sanjeev Shami was an officer devoted to duty," the former Chief Minister said while speaking to ANI.Stressing that the law should take its own course and the guilty should be punished, the former Chief Minister said actions should be taken only on the basis of facts."The truth should come out whatever it is," he said.On October 2 as well, the former Chief Minister had said that the altering of SIT will arouse suspicions in the investigation."Let the law take its own course of time. Making changes in the SIT every day won't bear any good results. If the alteration is continued then it will only open the door for suspicion and doubts in the investigation which I feel should not develop," Chouhan had while talking to media here.Six persons including five women and a man were arrested in connection with the case. It came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)