Changed leadership, did not destroy party: LJP leader

In a big development in Bihar politics, Pashupati Kumar Paras was on Monday unanimously elected the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha. Paras, who represents the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, is the uncle of party president Chirag Paswan.

Patna, June 14 (IANS) While Chirag Paswan was forced on the back foot following 5 out of 6 Members of Parliament (MP) of his party shifting the goal post, LJP MP Veena Devi said that it was a decision to change the leadership and not to destroy the party.

The development came a day after five LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him for the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha leader of the party.

"Late Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother and former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is a sensible leader with a futuristic vision. He will do the best for the party," Veena Devi, the MP from Vaishali, said.

Mahboob Ali Kaiser, the MP from Khagaria, said: "When Chirag Paswan chalked out the strategy to contest the Bihar assembly election, I objected to it and said that it was not good for the party. It was an absolutely wrong political decision."

Pashupati Kumar Paras also said that the decision was taken by him to save the party.

"It was our political compulsion to take such a decision to save the party. The MPs and MLAs of the party are experiencing frustration under the leadership of Chirag Paswan," Paras said.

"After the death of my elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag has taken a number of wrong decisions. Hence, the party has reached the stage of end," Paras said in a tweet.

Paras had appreciated the work done by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. For his statement, Chirag Paswan applied pressure on him that he withdrew it a day later.

