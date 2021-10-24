Chaos, anarchy in Punjab Congress continues: Manish Tewari

Tewari, who is also a prominent face of G-23, said in a statement which was tweeted, "I have never seen such chaos & anarchy as what is playing out in Punjab Congress today. Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use. For the past 5 months it is Punjab Congress versus Congress in Punjab. Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera? Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions and aberrations were unfortunately and continue to be worst offenders themselves."

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The woes in the Punjab Congress seem to be far from over. Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Sunday slammed former Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat alleging that the soap opera is still continuing in Punjab.

The Congress MP has also slammed the Kharge committee and said, "History would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived and real grievances was a serious error of judgement. Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA's and other eminences - Bargari, Drugs, Power PPA's, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward." he asked.

Tewari, who is close to Amarinder Singh, has hit out at Harish Rawat for his recent comments in the media about former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and himself. Tewari said that he has been in Congress for the past 40 years, but did not see such type of chaos in the Punjab unit.

The Congress on Friday appointed Harish Chaudhary as Punjab in-charge, which has not gone down well with the camp which is anti Sidhu in the state, as Chaudhary was instrumental in the removal of Amarinder Singh and is said to be close to Rahul Gandhi.

Now Chaudhary has a tough task to manage the disgruntled groups in the party and also coordinate with Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Both do not share good rapport and Sidhu has been attacking the Chief Minister as he has been upset with the choice of cabinet and the appointments in the state's various bodies.

