Chaos breaks out as workers jostle to meet Akhilesh Yadav; 2 injured

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): At least two Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were injured after chaos broke out in a PWD guest house here as workers jostled to meet party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.



The incident, in which some glass doors were also damaged, took place after Yadav concluded a press conference here.

Party workers had gathered to welcome Yadav, who came to Pilibhit on his way back from his two-day visit to Rampur in order to meet troubled party leader Azam Khan.

Earlier in the day, the SP chief had launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their "bad economic policies".

Yadav had said that the state government has failed to control inflation, build infrastructure or provide employment. (ANI)

