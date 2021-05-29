Chaos in Gurugram during drive through vaccination campaign

The drive, which was organised by the district health department in association with Park+ and MGF Mega city mall, was held at the mall's parking lot.

Gurugram, May 29 (IANS) People in the 18 plus age group on two wheelers created a ruckus at the 'Drive Through Vaccination' drive in Gurugram on Saturday after they came to know that the campaign was being held only for car occupants.

The 18 plus age group people who reached the vaccination venue on two wheelers held a protest for around half an hour starting at around 11 after they were denied entry inside the mall premises as the vaccination drive was organised only for those coming on four wheelers.

"It was the first 'Drive Through Vaccination' drive for the first dose of Covishield for 18+ age group of people which was organised at the MGF Mega City Mall parking lot on Saturday located on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road in Gurugram. During the drive only 500 free slots were available on a first come first serve basis," a health official said.

The protesters alleged that they queued up outside the mall since early morning and were not informed at that time that the drive was organised only for car owners.

"None of the health department officials and organizers had informed us that the people who came on foot and on their two wheelers will not be vaccinated. The people who don't have four wheelers, don't have the right to live or take vaccine?" said a protester.

However, after the intervention of the Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. MP Singh, who is also an immunisation officer in Gurugram, the protesters were pacified.

Singh who reached the vaccination spot assured the protesters from Monday (May 31), the 18+ age group people will be vaccinated at the government's primary health care centres through walk-in.

"I have assured the people that from Monday the 18+ age group people will get Covid jabs without slot booking. No slot booking required just walk in. During the next (drive-through vaccination) we will clearly mention that the drive was particularly organised for four wheelers because after vaccination the receiver has to wait at least half an hour on the spot as observation period," Singh told IANS.

