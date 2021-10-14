Charminar too set to see fun-filled Sunday evenings

Beginning on October 17, the monument, considered a symbol of Hyderabad, will see various cultural, arts and crafts activities between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. every Sunday.

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) After successful launch of 'Sunday Funday' at Tank Bund on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake, Telangana's Urban Development Department has decided to organise a similar weekly carnival at the historic Charminar.

The plans to conduct 'Ek shaam Charminar ke naam' were finalised by authorities on Thursday. Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officials went around Charminar and surroundings to finalise the arrangements.

Arvind Kumar tweeted that the programme will be traffic free and pedestrian friendly. "Our effort is to make it a pleasant experience for all," he said.

Noticing the overwhelming response to 'Sunday Funday' at Tank Bund, Owaisi had suggested a similar event at Charminar. The officials worked on the suggestion and finalised the arrangements.

Owaisi appealed to men, women and children to visit Charminar to enjoy the programme. He said there will be 'Mazahia Mushaira' (funny poetry programme) and painting competition for children. There will be different stalls and various activities.

"Hyderabad is identified with Charminar. The idea is to bring people to the historic monument, strengthen the city's peace and to provide an opportunity to people to see the historic and beauty of their city," he said, hoping that the programme will be organised on at least two Sundays every month.

Authorities will make parking arrangements for visitors at Sardar Mahal, Old Bus Stand, Khilwat Grounds, and Quli Qutb Shah Stadium.

Hundreds of people are attending 'Sunday Funday' programme at iconic Tank Bund every Sunday evening.

Following suggestion from citizens, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao had directed the officials in August to make Tank Bund traffic free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of picturesque Hussain Sagar lake.

The programme was launched on August 29 and it became an instant hit as large number of families started thronging the landmark.

Later, on the advise of the minister, activities like arts, crafts and music were added.

--IANS

ms/vd