Charred body of woman found in UP district

Fatehpur (UP), March 11 (IANS) The charred body of an unidentified woman was found in roadside bushes in the Kalyanpur area of the Fatehpur district on Thursday.
The body of the woman, aged about 25 years, was spotted in bushes by passers-by who informed the police.
Kalyanpur SHO, Keshav Verma, said that the body has been sent for post mortem.
He said that it appears the woman was killed somewhere else and her body dumped here and set on fire.
To identify the victim, the police have sought the list of missing persons from nearby police stations.
--IANS
amita/rt