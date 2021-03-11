Charred body of woman found in UP district

Fatehpur (UP), March 11 (IANS) The charred body of an unidentified woman was found in roadside bushes in the Kalyanpur area of the Fatehpur district on Thursday.

The body of the woman, aged about 25 years, was spotted in bushes by passers-by who informed the police.

Kalyanpur SHO, Keshav Verma, said that the body has been sent for post mortem.