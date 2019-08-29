Chattisgarh govt. formulates new advertisement policy for websites, makes online application mandatory

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In an initiative to curb fake websites, the Chhattisgarh Government has adopted and implemented a new online policy for issuing advertisements to the news-portals.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led Congress Government in the state has devised a new online policy in order to check the practice of misuse of advertisement fund and for filtering fake website.

"This new system will not only curb fake websites but also benefit genuine websites. Government is focusing on the transparency in the release of advertisements to news portals. The government here is determined to check and curb all sorts of frauds earlier occurring in the name issuance of advertisements, therefore it formulated and implementing a new policy. In the context of releasing the advertisement to Electronic and Print Media, there are a clear set of rules", said Taran Sinha, Director, Public Relations Chhattisgarh.Chhattisgarh government has also made online applications mandatory in order to have an advertisement.According to the Public Relations Department, the officers of the National Information Centre (NIC) and Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has been assigned responsibility to verify Google Analytics report and other technicalities of the website.Apart from this, the Chhattisgarh Publicity Department has also formed a committee of Publicity Officers to take a decision over it."The officers of NIC and BESIL will verify and cross-check Google Analytics reports and other technicalities after which the committee of publicity officers will examine the quality, merit of the applications and news-websites and portals", state's public relation department stated. (ANI)