Chattisgarh's official song to play after Vande Mataram to mark commencement of assembly session

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government has decided that before the commencement of every session of the assembly, the state's official song will also be sung after national song Vande Mataram.

Chhattisgarhi song 'Arpa Pairi Ke Dhaar, Mahanadi he apaar', written by Dr Narendra Dev Verma has been announced as the state's official song by the cabinet. This song depicts a complete picture of Chhattisgarh and is being sung on several occasions on a regular basis.After attending the state cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said, "A decision was taken during the cabinet meeting today, before every session of the state Assembly, state song (Arpa pairi ke dhar) will also be sung after national song Vande Mataram."This decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel yesterday at committee hall of Legislative Assembly premise.In the same meeting, the government also announced that it will develop important places on the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' as tourist spots."Even the central government sees various locations on the Ram Van Gaman Path as tourist destinations. They have also proposed to develop these places into tourist spots, including Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur," Choubey said."Other locations include Tiurturiya, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Sihawa. From the point of view of religious tourism and cultural heritage, the state government will develop these locations," he added. (ANI)