Chautala reviews progress of six airstrips

At a meeting here, he evaluated the progress of the construction work of the airports in Pinjore, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Hisar and Gurugram.

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) The Haryana government is working to dedicate six airstrips, including the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, to the public at the earliest by equipping them with modern facilities, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday.

Regarding the delay in the work of the runway of the Hisar airport, he was apprised that the traffic on the Hisar-Barwala road and the Hisar-Dhansu road was a hindrance.

Chautala directed the officers that people should not suffer due to the closure of the Hisar-Barwala road. For this, the final plan of the alternative road connecting Mirzapur road to the national highway near Talwandi should be prepared at the earliest so that the construction of the road can begin.

In the meeting, directions were issued to close the Dhansu road.

Chautala told the officials that the Hisar airport is going to be constructed over 7,200 hectares and asked the officials to prepare a mega drainage plan.

He inquired about the status of installation of runway lights to facilitate night landing at the airstrips at Bhiwani and Narnaul. Apart from shifting the high-tension line passing near the airport, 24-hour power supply should be arranged at these airports.

On the Karnal airport, he was informed about the land acquisition regarding the extension of the runway to 5,000 feet that was in the final stage.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner of Karnal to inspect the road connecting the airport to the national highway.

--IANS

vg/bg