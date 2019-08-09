Check Hindus' persecution, VHP to Bangladesh

VHP leader Abhijit Datta Bhowmik said that the outfit wrote to Hasina on Thursday through the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, urging her to stop miseries and distress of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The VHP also held a protest rally at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office on the outskirts of the city on late Thursday evening.

Datta Bhowmik said it is a matter of great concern that the Hindu population has declined in Bangladesh from 28 per cent in 1947 to just 8.9 per cent of late. The VHP memorandum said that Hindus' places of worship are often vandalised by hooligans without any provocation.