Check out these recipes for World Vegan Month

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANSlife) World Vegan Day is here, and marks the beginning of vegan month celebrated each November. While it may seem like a task to turn vegan, many Indian and international celebrities have done it. Know some cool, easy-to-make recipes for these vegan dishes by Chef Irfan Sayyed.

1. BBQ (barley, beets, quinoa)

Super grains /lemon vinegar /micro greens

Ingredients:

White Barley: 50 gm

Quinoa: 35 gm

Baby beet: 75 gm

Granny smith apple: 40 gm

Baby Arugula: 50 gm

Lemon: 1

Dejon Mustard: 2 gm

Pommery mustard: 2 gm

Sea Salt: A Pinch

Black pepper: To Taste

Microgreens assorted: 20 gm

Method:

Make the dressing with lemon juice, dujon, pommery, salt and pepper and keep aside. Soak barley a day in advance and boil for 20 mins drain and chill. Boil quinoa for 20 minutes check for doneness and strain. Boil baby beets, peel and chill in refrigerator.

Slice the granny smith apples just before combining with vinaigrette. For plating wash the arugula in chilled water so that the leaves become crisp. Place the arugula on the plate so as to form a bed for the salad, lightly toss the remaining ingredients with vinaigrette, check for seasoning and place on a bed of arugula. Garnish with micro greens and serve.

2. Fennel scented sweet banana fritters

Ingredients:

Wheat flour: 200 grams (1 cup)

Bananas: 100 gms

Jaggery: 80 grams (less than 1/2 cup)

Fennel seed : 1 tsp

Milk/Wate: 1 cup

Oil or Ghee to fry.

Method:

Filter flour in a utensil using a strainer. Put jaggery in milk/water and dissolve it, sift flour in this sweet milk/water and add mashed ripened bananas. The mixture for fritters has to be thick. Cover the mix and keep in cool dry place overnight allowing the flour to ferment. Now whisk this mix properly. Add Fennel seeds. Pour oil in a pan and heat. When oil is sufficiently heated then take little amounts of mixture at a time and put it in hot oil and fry till golden brown. Enjoy with tea.

3. BBM (barley, beets, moringa)

Ingredients:

White Barley: 60 gm

Baby beets: 50 gm

Quinoa: 50 gm

Green Apple sliced: 50 gm

Gorgonzola Cheese: 30 gm

Moringa powder: 5 gm

Lemon vinaigrette: 25 ml

Microgreens: 15 gm

Method:

Soak barley overnight and cook next morning till soft but not mushy, strain and refrigerate. Set baby beats to soft stage and, cool and cut into thin slices. Bring water to boil add salt and Quinoa turn off the heat cover with lid and leave for 20 mins, strain and chill. Toss quinoa, sliced apple, diced beets and barley lightly with vinaigrette and arrange on a plate. Dice the gorgonzola cheese and arrange on top of salad. Sprinkle moringa powder and garnish with microgreens or cilantro.

(Inputs by Chef Irfan Sayyed, Executive chef, Lake View Cafe, Renaissance Mumbai)

