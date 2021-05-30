Chef Jose Andres reviews IHCL's #MealsToSmile initiative



They were also accompanied by Manish Gupta, Chief Executive Officer -- TajSATS. IHCL has delivered over 4.25 lakh meals to healthcare providers at 32 hospitals in eight cities across eight states, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Varanasi to date.

These meals are being delivered through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) and TajSATS -- an IHCL company and India's market leader in airline catering, in partnership with brands and individuals across the globe.