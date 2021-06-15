Chemical plant explosion in US state prompts evacuation

Chicago, June 15 (IANS) An explosion at a chemical plant in the US state of Illinois has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to local authorities.
The explosion took place on Monday morning in the plant under Chemtool Inc., a company that produces lubricants, grease products and other fluids, near Rockton, Winnebago County, some 152 km northwest of Chicago, Xinhua news agency reported.
Fire officials have ordered people to evacuate homes and businesses in the area south of the plant, and to wait for further instruction.
There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries yet, the authorities added.
--IANS
ksk/