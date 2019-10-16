Chenani-Nashri tunnel to be renamed after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Chenani-Nashri tunnel, the longest tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, will be renamed after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, announced Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

Gadkari said that Mukerjee's battle for Kashmir, 'One Nation One Flag' has immensely contributed to the "national integration."



"Historic! Chenani-Nashri Tunnel on NH 44, in Jammu and Kashmir, to be named after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. This is our humble homage to Shyama Prasad Ji whose battle for Kashmir, One Nation One Flag has immensely contributed in national integration," said Gadkari.

The 9.2-kilometer-long tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. The bi-directional tunnel reduces the distances between Jammu and Srinagar by 30 km. It is also known as the Patnitop tunnel.

The decision comes two months after India abrogated Article 370. Mukherjee was against according special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mukherjee died in the police custody on June 23, 1953, after he was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for entering the erstwhile state without permit. (ANI)

