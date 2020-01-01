Chennai: BJP workers stage protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil writer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The BJP workers on Wednesday staged a protest at the Marina Beach in Chennai demanding the arrest of Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his alleged speech during the protest meet against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



The speech given by Kannan was given at a protest meeting called by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on December 29.

The Tamil writer had reportedly used harsh language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the speech.

During the protest, BJP leaders H Raja, La Ganesan, Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan among other workers were detained by the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

