Chennai: Case registered against gang for attacking petrol bunk staff

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): Chennai police has launched a hunt to nab a gang, which threatened and attacked staff at a petrol bunk with long knives on Sunday night. A case has been filed in this regard, police said on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Srinivasalu the gang - Mani and his friends from Nerkundram had come to fill petrol in a bunk located in Alappakkam near Perungalathur at 10 p.m on Sunday.



"Petrol bunk staff Ilavarasan was occupied on his mobile phone which irritated Mani who got into a quarrel with the staff. Other members of the staff joined and roughed them up but Mani and his friends escaped," the ACP said

"After a while, Mani and six of his friends came in three bikes with covered faces and started to fight. They came with long knives and started to hit the staff and attacked them as well as created panic among other customers. Later the gang escaped in an auto stationed at the bunk," he added.

Peerkankaranai police, after scrutinising the CCTV footage are on the look-out for more than nine suspects.

This incident was captured on phone by a petrol bunk customer and circulated on social media as well. (ANI)

