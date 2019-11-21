Chennai: DYFI protest against lathi-charge on JNU students, demand fair probe in Fathima Latheef case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday staged a protest at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai, seeking a fair investigation in the case related to Fathima Latheef and against the lathi-charge on JNU students by the Delhi Police.

"We demand justice and fair probe in the death of Fathima Latheef. No trial has taken place till now and none of the culprits have been arrested. Police are supporting the culprits. We demand open trial in the case," Sugandhi, state additional secretary of DYFI told ANI."Second, we support JNU protest and the attack on the students has been very brutal. They are protesting against the fee hike and it's their democratic rights. We strongly support the JNU protest and we are also against the privatisation of the institution. It is condemned by the DYFI," she added.The aggravated protestors were standing with DYFI flags and posters of Fathima Latheef.In the first case, the IIT-Madras students who were on a hunger strike demanding justice for Fathima Latheef, called off their protest after the administration assured to meet their demands.Latheef, a student at IIT-Madras, had allegedly taken her own life on November 9 by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. She was a native of Kerala and was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute.In the second case, thousands of JNU students have been protesting against the fee increase and new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings since October 28. The matter blew out of proportion after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (ANI)