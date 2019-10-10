Chennai: Exotic species of juvenile pythons, lizards seized from airport, 2 held

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Exotic species of juvenile pythons and lizards were seized on Thursday at Chennai International Airport here by Customs officials who detained two men in this connection.



Among the species seized include- a green tree python, one scrub python, two black tree monitor lizards, five emerald tree monitor lizards, two blue-spotted tree monitor lizards, one Reisinger tree monitor and four sailfin lizards.

The accused was identified as one Mohammad Parvaez (36) and Mohammad Akbar (28).

Based on information that wild animals are likely to be smuggled from Kualalumpur, officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) maintained a special alert and vigil to nab the smugglers according to a statement by Customs.

"On questioning, the arrested persons informed that these bags were given to them by someone outside Kualalumpur airport with instructions to hand them over to someone outside the Chennai airport who would identify them," said the Customs Department.

The seized exotic species reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

