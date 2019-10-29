Chennai: Indefinite strike by TN doctors enters day 5

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The indefinite strike by the doctors of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) entered its fifth day on Sunday inside the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital premises here.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Laxmi Narasiman, convenor of FOGDA, said: "All over 90 per cent of the doctors of the state are attending this strike. The government instead of realising the gravity of the situation, has instead taken up a stand that it is not ready to talk with the striking workers. The strike is not our intention.""We went on a one-day strike on August 27, following which the government called us and gave us a written assurance that they will implement the Government Order (GO). We request them to please implement the GO as soon as possible," he added.Narasiman further stated that the strike was aimed at saving the health system, which was in a state of deterioration, and that the doctors cannot put their blood, sweat and lives to save the system, the government should also take a stand and do it.Earlier, protesting doctors, including five doctors who are on a fast to death, started an indefinite strike to demand an increase in salaries, quota in medical education and appointment of more doctors among other demands. (ANI)