Chennai: Man held with six gold bars worth Rs 21.3 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A person was arrested at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday for allegedly possessing six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams.

The total value of these gold bars is said to be Rs 21.3 lakhs. The arrested person has been identified as Saddam Hussain (25).



Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement said, "On Tuesday based on information one Saddam Hussain, 25, Jammalamadugu (AP) who had arrived from Riyadh via Muscat by Oman Airways Flight."

The statement informed that he was intercepted at the exit of arrival hall on suspicion and added that six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams were found concealed inside Murukku maker (utensil) on examination of his check-in baggage.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

