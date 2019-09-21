Chennai: Students boycott classes to draw CM's attention towards world climate change

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Students of schools and colleges in Chennai on Friday boycotted their classes on the occasion of Global Climate Strike to draw the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami towards the world climate change.

A week-long Global Climate Strike was started on September 20 and will continue till Septemeber 27. The youth across the globe are participating in climate strikes and marches.Holding placards giving a message of saving the climate, students held discussions on various topics like save electricity and use public transport.Some of the placards read -- 'Save Chennai Wetlands', 'Stop Adani Stop Pulicat' and 'Do not drown our future'."I want to make sure that I can be something when I grow up. For now, the way the world is growing it seems the world may deteriorate soon. Unless we spread awareness and make sure that some change is happening, people may not be able to achieve what they want to," Kanisk, a student, told ANI.Emphasing on the needs to preserve wetlands, he said: "Wetlands are an extremely important part of the ecosystem. They help in draining of floods, act as a barrier for groundwater and seawater. Wetland is not an empty land it is there for a reason.""Your future is being stolen away because of climate change. You may not have a world to live in later on if things continue to this stage. You're ruining future of us but you're creating a mess that the future generations have to clean up," another student Mahil said in a message to citizens. (ANI)