Chennai Air Customs seize gold worth Rs 44.5 lakhs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday seized 926 grams of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakhs at the airport here from a woman passenger coming from Dubai.



According to Chennai Air Customs, three gold paste packets were concealed in her innerwear.

"926 grams of gold worth Rs 44.5 lakhs seized from a lady pax who arrived from Dubai. 3 gold paste packets were concealed in her innerwear. She was arrested," said Chennai Air Customs.

Earlier on April 10, Chennai Air Customs recovered 1.36 kg of gold worth Rs 65.38 lakh from two rear toilets of an aircraft arriving from Dubai. (ANI)

