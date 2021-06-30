Chennai Air Customs seize narcotic pills

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said based on information, officials seized two postal parcels containing MDMA tablets from Netherlands and France at Foreign Post Office here.

The first parcel arrived from the Netherlands and was addressed to a Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-based person. On opening, a greeting card "HOERA! JIJ BENT JARIG" written in Dutch meaning "HURRAY! IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY" was found inside.

Inside the card one opaque silver plastic pouch containing a ziplock packet was found in which 50 blue coloured tablets marked as "Jurassis", suspected to be MDMA, valued at Rs 2.5 lakh were found inside.

The second parcel had arrived from France and was addressed to a person based in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil.

On opening a ziplock packet containing 55 skull-shaped pink colour MDMA tablets of 'MB MYBRAND' valued at Rs 2.75 lakh were found inside.

--IANS

vj/kr