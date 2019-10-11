Chennai Airport: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 37 lakh from rectums of man, woman

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from rectums of a man and a woman who arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday.



The accused were identified as Sivakumar Palaniyandi (42), and Sagay Mary (35).

"The personal search of Sivakumar resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewellery of 94 per cent purity, weighing 525 grams and valued at Rs.19.5 lakhs. That of Sagay Mary resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewellery of 22 K purity weighing 128 gms which is valued at Rs 4.7 lakh and 320 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.6 lakhs was recovered from the gold paste which was concealed in the rectum," stated a press release.

In total gold weighing 973 gms valued at 37 lakhs was recovered and the same seized under Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is under progress (ANI)

