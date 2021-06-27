Chennai artist designs auto-rickshaw to create COVID-19 vaccination awareness

The artist, Goutham, founder of the art firm R Kingdom, made the design out of waste pipe, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials.The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. A large replica of a vaccine vial has also been mounted at the top to represent COVID-19 vaccines."Many people are afraid of getting vaccinated. Through this special auto, I hope to make people understand the importance of vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Goutham said.He added that the result of the drive had been positive so far.In the tie-up with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Goutham has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' to spread awareness and distributed pamphlets explaining the importance of getting vaccinated. (ANI)