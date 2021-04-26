Chennai bars flouting Covid protocols warned of stern action

The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday issued orders that all private bars should remain shut from Monday, along with malls, restaurants and big shopping complexes, as part of the efforts to control the rise in the number of Covid cases in the state.

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The Chennai administration has warned of strict action against private licensed bars if they violate the closure order issued by the government.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a strong lockdown on Sunday with all the TASMAC liquor outlets, shops and establishments remaining shut.

The District Collector ordered that all clubs holding FL2 license and hotel bars having FL3 licenses have to remain shut from Monday onwards.

Chennai has a total of 174 standalone bars, pubs and bars in star hotels.

With active cases crossing 1 lakh in Tamil Nadu, the state government has gone for stringent measures including Sunday lockdowns and as the Chennai region comprising Chennai, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur districts accounting for around 50 per cent of the total active cases, the district administrations have ordered strict measures in their jurisdictions.

--IANS

aal/vd