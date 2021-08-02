Chennai-based activist begins nationwide tour on two-wheeler to promote COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): A social activist in Chennai on Monday started a nationwide tour on his two-wheeler to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination.



Arumugam, the activist said that he has started his corona awareness program in March 2020 last year.

Speaking to ANI, he has been creating awareness regarding social distancing, face mask awareness, and COVID-19 vaccination.

The activist has also designed his two-wheeler vehicle by himself.

"As an awareness campaign for corona vaccine, I have decided to go for a nationwide tour from Chennai to Jammu and Kashmir and return to Kanyakumari. I appeal to all to get vaccinated to get rid of COVID-19," the activist said.

He started his tour on Monday and plans to reach Jammu and Kashmir in six days. (ANI)

