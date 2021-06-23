Chennai cops deletes obscene contents on social media

The active deletion and increased monitoring of these social media platforms commenced after YouTuber Madhan Manickam and his wife Kruthika, who had uploaded several obscene content on their YouTube channels, were arrested.

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The cyber crime division of the Chennai police has started cracking its whip on obscene content on social media and web portals and video platforms including YouTube.

The Chennai cyber cops, according to a top official in the department, have already deleted more than 600 obscene videos from social media, web platforms as well as from YouTube. This is excluding the contents which the department has deleted from the three YouTube channels of Madhan and his wife.

When the cops received a complaint from veteran Tamil Comedian actors, Senthil and Charlie, the fake Twitter account was deleted within half an hour on receipt of the complaint.

The Chennai cyber police have already deleted around 80 contents uploaded on YouTube platforms belonging to massage parlours and Tattoo centres. The cyber crime wing sleuths told IANS that around 400 YouTube contents of Madhan Manickam's channels, "Toxic Madan 18+", "PUBG Madan girl fan", "Richie Gaming" and "Madam" have been deleted.

The cyber wing has also deleted videos uploaded on cosmetic treatment and with other obscene content and, according to Cyber wing, around 120 such videos were deleted in the past ten days.

Chennai City Police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal told IANS, "We will be strengthening the cyber wing. We have an excellent rapport with all the social media providers and they are responding as soon as we communicate with them. The department is balancing derogatory content and freedom of speech".

An official statement from the commissioner's office has requested the members of the common public who felt offended by the obscene content of Madhan Manickam to send their complaints to dcpccbl@gmail.com. The commissioners office said that the details of those who have filed the complaints would be kept confidential.

Cyber crime officials said that they were receiving 10 complaints a day but after the arrest of YouTuber Madan Manickam, the number of complaints has increased to 50 cases per day.

