Chennai corp doubles zonal enforcement team members for strict lockdown

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation has doubled its zonal enforcement team members from 15 to 30 to implement the lockdown measures strictly. A statement from Chennai corporation stated that each of the 15 zones will now have two enforcement teams to ensure a proper lockdown. The team includes officials from the police and revenue departments and officials from Chennai corporation.

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi has decided to seal shops that regularly violate Covid 19 norms and impose fines on individuals not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms.

The corporation announced that it has collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.34 crore for Covid 19 violations since April 9 and a fine of Rs 21 lakh has been collected by the zonal enforcement teams since May 6.

With the all party meeting held on Thursday at the St George Fort chaired by Chief minister MK Stalin calling upon the government to enforce stringent lockdown measures, the Chennai corporation is to implement lockdown strictly.

