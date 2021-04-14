Chennai Corporation administers 10 lakh Covid vaccines

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday announced that it has administered 10 lakh shots of coronavirus vaccine as on date.

GCC Commissioner G.N. Prakash said that the city has a population of 80 lakh and more than nine lakh have been inoculated.

Calling upon people above the age of 45 to vaccinate immediately, he said: "We will begin door-to-door surveillance and will commence street corner vaccination camps soon. We want the public to make use of this opportunity and to vaccinate as soon as possible."