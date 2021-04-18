Chennai corporation reopens tele-counselling centre

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday again opened up its tele-counselling centre, with 100 lines, to help those in home isolation.

Talking to IANS, Civic Commissioner G. Prakash said: "Last year, the tele-counselling centre did a commendable job and as cases are increasing, we have opened this centre again. The highest number of cases per day last year was 2,393 but now we have 1,000 more and we have restarted all the initiatives we took last year."