Chennai corporation to hire doctors and nurses to tackle Covid pandemic

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation has called upon the services of doctors and nurses to tackle the Covid pandemic. The appointment of these doctors and nurses will be purely temporary, according to a release of the corporation.
The corporation will hire 150 doctors and nurses to manage the Covid care centres. The doctors will be paid Rs 60,000 and the nurses will be paid Rs 15000 a month.
The candidates can walk in directly for the interview on April 29 and 30 with all the original documents. They will be given contractual posting and will not be made permanent employees. The interview will be held at the Chennai corporation's health department in Rippon building which is near the central railway station.
The doctors and nurses will have to work at fever camps, screening centres and vaccination centres during the pandemic. They will also have to give a written undertaking that they will join service of their own will and interest.
