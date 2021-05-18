Chennai Corporation to slap Rs 2,000 fine on Covid positive home quarantine violators

Those who violate the norm by stepping out of their homes a second time will be admitted to a Covid care centre, said a statement released by the Chennai Corporation.

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation will slap a fine of Rs 2,000 on Covid positive patients who step out of their homes violating quarantine protocol, it announced on Tuesday.

This is applicable to those under home quarantine after testing positive as well as their family members.

The press release said that those violating quarantine norms will lead to the spread of the virus. It also said that there are 2000 FOCUS volunteers to help patients in home isolation to get food and medicines.

The civic body had taken a similar action during the first wave of the pandemic to contain the virus spread.

Those violating Covid norms faced legal action as well as institutional quarantine.

--IANS

aal/ash