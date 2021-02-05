Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly India's first underwater Hindu traditional marriage.



"We dived in at an auspicious time and exchanged our garlands along with tying the Thaali (mangal sutra)," said the couple.

Both groom, Chinnadurai, and bride S Swetha are software engineers.

Chinnadurai is a licensed scuba diver, while Swetha has been learning to dive since last month.

The couple chose to dress in traditional attire, the bride wearing a sari while the groom wearing a Veshti (dhoti), and performed the marriage rituals underwater. (ANI)

