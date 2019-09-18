Chennai: DMK chief Stalin meets Subashree's family

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday met the family of 23-year-old Subashree who died here after a hoarding allegedly fell over her leading to an accident.

Earlier, Stalin had slammed the AIADMK government and accused it of negligence.

"Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family. How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?" he tweeted. Subashree was hit by a water tanker when a banner allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on September 12. A banner about AIADMK functionary's son wedding placed on a divider in the middle of the road fell on Subashree due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her due to which she received head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital, where she breathed her last. Subashree's death trigged a public uproar over illegal hoardings across the state's capital.