Chennai reports 33 of 59 Covid deaths in single day

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) With the Covid-19 cases mounting in Tamil Nadu and the state recording 12,652 fresh cases on Thursday and 59 deaths, Chennai region continues to be the worst hit with 3,780 fresh cases and 33 of the 59 deaths recorded in the city.

The fatality toll in Tamil Nadu on Thursday rose to 13,317 deaths and the total active cases to 89,428. Chennai district alone accounted for 24 deaths and the region including Chengalpet, Tiruvullar and Kancheepuram recorded the remaining 9 deaths taking the total death toll of Chennai region to 33.