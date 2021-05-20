Chennai sees moderate to heavy showers, TN to see more rains

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Many parts of Chennai on Thursday experienced moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder clouds looming large over the city, even as the Meteorological Department said that Tamil Nadu will experience scattered rainfall till May 22.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a statement, said: "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Western Ghat districts, and interior Tamil Nadu and light rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."