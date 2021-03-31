Chennai Sr citizens seek Covid vaccination camps

K.R. Mahadevan, an office bearer of Chennai old citizens group, told IANS said, "The government has stopped the vaccine at door step facility which was initiated by the private hospitals of the city for people aged 45 and above. This was a boon for several senior Citizens as the hospital staff used to monitor us for the mandatory 30 minutes after the vaccination. However, abruptly it is stopped and we feel that either it should be revoked or vaccination camps be held."

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) A group of senior citizens of Chennai have petitioned the Health department, Government of Tamil Nadu to open Covid vaccination camps in areas where there is a higher concentration of senior citizens.

The senior citizen group is of the opinion that one vial of vaccine can be used for 10 people and if a camp is held there will not be waste of vaccine also.

However, the public health department is of the opinion that a vaccine at door step facility is not feasible as each patient has to be monitored for 30 minutes, and there could be variation in blood pressure as well as cardiac issues. A public health official told IANS, "The vaccine at door step is not feasible as there need to have resuscitation facilities and almost all the hospitals where vaccines are taken, these facilities are available. Moreover, spending 30 minutes with each and every patient in their homes is not a viable option."

The senior citizens want at least the government hospitals to replicate the vaccine at the door step or to hold vaccination camp.

John Mathai, a retired officer with Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, while speaking to IANS said, "The public health department can hold vaccination camps where there is a high concentration of senior citizens. Even government hospitals can use the ambulance services they have which are fully equipped to face any emergency. Vaccination is a must and the government must take measures so that each and every person of Chennai gets vaccinated."

--IANS

