Chennai studio clicks free photographs of those vaccinated against COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a Chennai-based studio has come forward to click pictures of those who have taken their jabs.



People can get professional photographs clicked free of cost by showing their COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Speaking to ANI, Anto proprietor of STM studio said, "The photos will narrate a story. After 50-60 years, my grandchildren will get to know about the pandemic and my special stories during these days. Each one would have their own experiences to tell. During the first wave, we introduced face printed masks so that their faces do not remain hidden."

He further said that it will give them the opportunity to boldly say that they are vaccinated. "We will give recognition to them," he said.

According to him, gone are the days to spread awareness about wearing masks and it is time for encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"When we do ask our customers to get vaccinated, others too are inspired to get vaccinated and show up the next day to get a picture clicked," Anto said.

He added, "During the lockdown of the first and the second wave of the pandemic, our business dwindled and we struggled to earn."

Hoping to get aid from the government for supporting them in the nation-wide vaccination drive, he said, "If the government gives a token of small contribution, we will take this awareness programme and make it a door to door campaign." (ANI)

